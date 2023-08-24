ADVERTISEMENT

33 employers booked in Andhra Pradesh for engaging children for work

August 24, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Of them, nine children were found to be working in hazardous conditions, says Labour Commissioner M.V. Seshagiri Babu

The Hindu Bureau

Officials verifying records during a drive against child labour, at a stone quarry unit in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Officials of the Labour Department rescued 33 children who were engaged as workers in various manufacturing units in the State, and booked cases against around 30 employers.

Following the directions of Labour Commissioner M.V. Seshagiri Babu, teams were constituted across the State for carrying out inspections on August 22 and 23.

The teams comprising officials from Revenue, Education, Police, Women Development and Child Welfare departments, and staff of village and ward sachivalayams and other department officials, conducted raids and booked cases against the employers, said the Labour Department personnel.

“Six children were found to be working in hazardous conditions. The raids are continuing on brick kilns, stone quarry units, factories, mechanic sheds, shops and other establishments,” the Labour Commissioner said on Wednesday.

“The teams rescued children in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Guntur, Satya Sai, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sita Ramaraju, Bapatla and NTR districts,” Mr. Seshagiri Babu said.

The rescued children would be handed over to their parents, by following due procedure, after giving them counselling. Steps will be taken to admit the child labour in schools, Mr. Seshagiri Babu said.

“Cases have been registered against the employers under Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 and other charges. Stern action would be taken against those who engage children in work,” the Labour Commissioner warned.

