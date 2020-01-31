3,200 children take part in Aksharabhyasam

Children, along with their parents, thronged the Jnana Saraswati temple in Vizianagaram on the auspicious Vasanta Panchami on Thursday. As many as 3,200 children took part in ‘Aksharabhyasam’.
Temple priests P. Tatacharyulu, Brindavanam Ramgopal, B. Sitaramacharyulu performed the rituals, marking the beginning of education of the children in a traditional manner.
Sarada Seva Sangham representatives made elaborate arrangements for the festival. Many people from other States also brought their children to the temple.
Vasanta Panchami was celebrated with fervour at Sri Ramanarayanam temple. Temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas said that students of Veda Pathasala and nearby institutions offered special prayers.
Tirumala Tirupati Dharma Prachara Parishad member H. Lajapathi Rai and others participated in special rituals performed at Sri Guru Raghavedra Swamy temple in Srikakulam district.
