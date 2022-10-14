3.20 lakh cusecs of floodwater released into sea from Prakasam Barrage 

Officials expect about 4 lakh cusecs to reach the barrage by Saturday morning

Floodwater being discharged from all the gates of Prakasam Barrage following heavy inflow from upstream areas in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Officials expect about 4 lakh cusecs to reach the barrage by Saturday morning

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials discharged 3.20 lakh cusecs of Krishna floodwater into the sea from Prakasam Barrage here on Friday.

The WRD officials are expecting about 4 lakh cusecs to reach the barrage by October 15 (Saturday) morning.

According to information, the WRD authorities lifted the barrage’s all 70 gates (35 of 8 feet height and the rest of 7 feet) and let out surplus water into the sea. Also, around 6,600 cusecs was released into the canals to maintain the crest gate level at 12 feet.

WRD Superintending Engineer (SE) Sesham Tirumala Rao, quoting the Central Water Commission, said that around 4 lakh cusecs of floodwater would reach the barrage as more than 3 lakh cusecs was released from the Nagarjuna Sagar project at 7 a.m. and 3.50 lakh cusecs from the Pulichintala project.

Due to heavy rain in the upper catchment areas of the Krishna river, the barrage is receiving flood. As per the predictions, and based on the heavy rain in Kurnool and Anantapur districts, the floodwater is likely to increase at any time. Based on the inflows from the Pulichintala dam and from the other tributaries upstream, the surplus discharge from the barrage would be more than 3.50 lakh cusecs as per the realised inflows, he said.

Mr. Rao said that the officials concerned were asked to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents along the river margin both upstream and downstream of the barrage.