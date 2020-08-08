32 staff of Annavaram temple test positive

ANNAVARAM

08 August 2020 23:16 IST

Temple closed till August 14

Thirty-two staff, including two priests, of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamivari Devasthanam at Annavaram in East Godavari district have tested positive for COVID-19.

In an official release on Saturday, Executive Officer V. Trinadha Rao said the staff who tested positive were primary contacts of those who had contracted the virus on the temple campus. Two priests serving outside the main temple on the hill, security personnel are among those who tested positive.

Temple closed

“The temple will be closed between August 9 and 14 as a part of containment strategy. However, the daily rituals will be performed, but no devotee will be allowed for darshan,” said Mr. Rao. Devotees have been advised to plan their travel based on the darshan schedule to be announced on August 14.

