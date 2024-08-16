32 passengers from Kuppam stranded for 6 hours as APSRTC bus breaks down

Thirty-two passengers from Kuppam were inconvenienced when a bus belonging to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation’s (APSRTC) Kuppam depot broke down on the outskirts of Zadcharla in Telangana on Wednesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

After six hours, a replacement bus from the BHEL depot of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) was arranged. The passengers reached Kuppam on Thursday afternoon, much later than the expected time. They expressed disappointment over the poor operation of buses for outstation rides by the Kuppam depot officials.

Transport Minister, Mandipalle Ramprasad Reddy, had recently launched a ‘Super-Luxury’ bus service of the APSRTC between Kuppam and Hyderabad. However, this service had to be temporarily suspended a few days ago due to technical issues.

Subsequently, an old bus known for frequent breakdowns was provided as a replacement. The passengers boarded this bus in Hyderabad at 4:30 p.m., and broke down at Zadcharla a couple of hours later; the TSRTC bus was arranged at around midnight. This temporary arrangement continued until the depot bus returned from Zadcharla after repairs, allowing the service to resume from Kuppam to Hyderabad on Friday evening.

Raghunandhan, an IT professional who regularly travels to Kuppam, urged RTC officials to not operate buses with a history of breakdowns and to introduce new buses. He expressed disappointment that the brand new luxury bus inaugurated by Mr. Ramprasad Reddy remained unused in the Kuppam depot garage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.