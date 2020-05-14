Andhra Pradesh

318 return to State from Delhi by first special train

Huge relief: Passengers waiting to board a special train to Chennai at Vijayawada.

Photo Credit: KVS Giri

They will be put under institutional quarantine

As many as 318 persons returned to the State from New Delhi by the first special train, here on Thursday.

All of them, belonging to various districts, alighted the train in the city which was the only stop and they were sent to their respective districts by the Krishna district administration in special buses.

Basic screening

Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha and Sub-Collector HM Dhyan Chand oversaw the arrangements at the railway station where all the passengers underwent basic screening for COVID symptoms. They were also given food and water upon arrival. The Railways made necessary arrangements for the passengers at the station complying with the social distancing norms.

Ms. Madhavi Latha said all the returnees would be placed under institutional quarantine by the respective district nodal officers for 14 days and would be sent home after their samples were tested. Among the returnees, 70 belong to Krishna district and they would be sent to IIIT, Nuzvid for institutional quarantine, officials said.

Meanwhile, 282 persons from the State left for Chennai by the same train. More persons will be returning to the State from Chennai and New Delhi by other special trains scheduled in the future.

