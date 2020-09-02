‘₹316 cr. being spent on renovation of schools’

KAKINADA

Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said at least ₹316 crore is being spent on renovation of 1,372 government schools under the programme

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Monday said that at least 40 government schools were being renovated with the financial assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in the district.

Inspecting the facilities at Mandal Parishad Adarsh School, a model school of the Nadu-Nedu programme, at Indrapalem in Kakinada rural mandal, Mr. Muralidhar said at least ₹316 crore is being spent on renovation of 1,372 government schools under the programme.

In Rampa Agency, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) In-Charge Project Officer C.V. Praveen Adithya on Monday appealed to the education officials to seek support from village volunteers to increase enrolment in class 5 and Intermediate in the Agency.

