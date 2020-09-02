Andhra Pradesh

‘₹316 cr. being spent on renovation of schools’

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy inspecting ongoing works at a government school in Kakinada rural.

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy inspecting ongoing works at a government school in Kakinada rural.   | Photo Credit: BYARRANGEMENT

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Monday said that at least 40 government schools were being renovated with the financial assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in the district.

Inspecting the facilities at Mandal Parishad Adarsh School, a model school of the Nadu-Nedu programme, at Indrapalem in Kakinada rural mandal, Mr. Muralidhar said at least ₹316 crore is being spent on renovation of 1,372 government schools under the programme.

In Rampa Agency, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) In-Charge Project Officer C.V. Praveen Adithya on Monday appealed to the education officials to seek support from village volunteers to increase enrolment in class 5 and Intermediate in the Agency.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 8:26:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/316-cr-being-spent-on-renovation-of-schools/article32501365.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story