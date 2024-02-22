315 students win prizes in ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Railway’ contests in A.P.

February 22, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

The South Central Railway (SCR) organised essay writing, painting and elocution competitions on the theme ‘2047 - Viksit Bharat Viksit Railway’ at 269 schools across four States (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra) in its jurisdiction, on Thursday.

As many as 11,235 students from 55 schools participated in the competitions held in the State and 315 were declared as winners, railway officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned ‘2047 - Viksit Bharat’ which represents the vision to transform India into a developed country by its 100th Independence day in the year 2047.

Awards, mementos, medals and certificates would be distributed during the Prime Minister’s programme on the occasion of laying of the foundation stone and inauguration of about 550 Amrit Bharat Stations and 1,500 bridges across the country on February 26, said SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain in a release.

