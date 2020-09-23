31,167 COVID-19 patients haverecovered in Srikakulam so far

Gradual reduction in the number of new coronavirus positive cases and significant recovery rate have given the much needed moral support to the Srikakulam district administration.
As many as 31,167 of the total 36,522 COVID-19 positive patients detected in the last three months have recovered. The infection count reported per day have also come down from around 700 to below 400.
‘Death rate below 1%’
Even as the virus has claimed 311 lives in the district till date, the officials said the fatality rate of below 1% is pretty low when compared to that of other places.
“Special healthcare services are being extended to the patients who are in home isolation and those undergoing treatment in hospitals to check the death rate. At present, the district has 5,355 active cases,” Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas told The Hindu. In Vizianagaram district, 23,604 of the total 31,424 infected persons have recovered, while 213 persons have died of the virus.
‘No dearth of beds’
Srikakulam District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari said patients in home isolation are also recovering fast. “There is no dearth of beds at the COVID care facilities in the district,” she added. Indian Academy of Pediatrics-AP Chapter former president D.V.Srikanth said the children need special attention as the educational institutions have been opened. “Teaching faculty at the educational institutions, especially those in the rural areas, must follow all the COVID-19 protocols,” said Dr. Srikanth.
