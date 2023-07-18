HamberMenu
₹311 crore sanctioned for renovation and construction of temples in Andhra Pradesh

The CGF funds will lapse if the temples do not undertake the works within two years after sanctioning of money, says Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana

July 18, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Endowments Department is issuing notices to the temples which have not initiated the work so far, says Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana.

Endowments Department is issuing notices to the temples which have not initiated the work so far, says Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹311 crore under the Conservation Grants Fund (CGF) for the renovation and construction of temples in the State, Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana told the media at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on July 18 (Tuesday).  

He said that the Endowments Department was issuing notices to the temple managements which had not initiated the work so far. The CGF grants are released for the renovation of old temples and the construction of new temples.  

The Deputy Chief Minister said that they had released the funds with certain conditions such as arranging matching grants, and completion of works in the stipulated time-frame. “The CGF funds will lapse if the temples do not undertake works within two years after sanctioning of money,” he said.

He said the Cabinet has recently approved two major proposals pertaining to the temples. The retirement age of the employees working in temples has been increased to 62 years from 60 and the priests are now allowed to continue without retirement.

For continuing life-time as hereditary priests in temples, they need to pass a test, he added.

