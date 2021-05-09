₹310 cr. for new oxygen plants, tankers

In order to overcome the severe shortage of medical oxygen and the problems in transporting it to hospitals amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the government on Sunday accorded an administrative sanction for about ₹310 crore for augmenting the required infrastructure.

According to G.O. Rt. No.214 issued by the Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, the funds will be spent on procurement of 50 cryogenic oxygen tanker vehicles, setting up oxygen generation plants at 49 locations, laying 10,000 additional oxygen pipelines and on manpower and material required to undertake repairs to oxygen pipelines for six months.

It was stated in the G.O. that the MD of AP Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation had submitted a report to the government on the need for oxygen plants and other facilities prompted by a steep rise in the demand for medical oxygen due to the second wave of COVID-19 which turned out to be more virulent than the first one.