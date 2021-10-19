31-year-old man ‘ends’ life

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 October 2021 20:02 IST

A 31-year-old man reportedly ended his life by consuming cool drink laced with some poisonous substance suspected to be pesticide, at Beach Road here on Tuesday. By the time, locals and police noticed him, he was dead. According to the police, the victim was identified as Dinesh Reddy, a native of Vizianagaram and a resident of Gajuwaka. Sources said that unemployment and several personal issues are suspected to be the reasons behind the man taking the extreme step. The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem. The III town police have registered a case. Further investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

