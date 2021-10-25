Andhra Pradesh

31 new COVID cases in South Coastal A.P.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The death toll remained static at 2,172 in the region, including 1,051 in SPSR Nellore district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

As many as 22 persons in SPSR Nellore district and 9 in Prakasam district contracted the infection during the period while 104 persons were declared recovered from the disease in the region, including 62 in SPSR Nellore district.

Recoveries

Over 2.81 lakh persons have won the battle against the disease in the region since the pandemic broke out last year.

The recovery rate stands at 98.86%.


Comments
