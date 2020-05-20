Andhra Pradesh

31 COVID-19 patients discharged in five days

In a major respite to the health department and the district administration, 31 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the last five days after they tested negative, in Visakhapatnam district.

According to the State Health Bulletin on May 15, the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the district stood at 25. But over the last five days, officials said that there were 31 discharges, including three on Wednesday, taking the total number to 56.

“A number of recent COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic. They took less time to recover,” an official from the Health Department said.

Two more cases

Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Visakhapatnam district, as per the State Health Bulletin released on May 20. According to officials, one case was reported from Dibbapalem while the other was from Gnanapuram.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the district stood at 82. The total number of active cases is 25. It may be recalled that the district also reported one COVID-19 death from Chengalraopeta area.

