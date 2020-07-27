305 cases reported in Kakinada city in a single day

As many as 305 COVID-19 cases among the total 1053 cases reported in the past 24 hours ended by Monday morning in the East Godavari district are in the Kakinada city alone.

Despite an alarming state of the rise in the cases in the district headquarters of Kakinada, people continue to throng the roads and gather in public places.

The health bulletin issued by District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy states; “The spread of the COVID is on the rise in Rajamahendravaram city, where 184 cases were reported in the single day. Kadiyam near the Rajamahendravram city emerged the new hot spot with 67 fresh cases within the single day”.

In Kakinada rural, where 87 cases have been reported since Sunday morning, the district authorities have intensified the testings.