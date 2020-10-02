30,175 landless forest dwellers to benefit in East Godavari

Patta distribution exercise begins in the Agency area

An extent of 97,870 acres will be distributed among 30,175 landless forest dwellers in the East Godavari Agency under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the State-wide patta distribution exercise virtually on Friday, and interacted with the beneficiaries through a video-conference.

District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy handed over the pattas to a few beneficiaries at a programme organised at the ITDA office at Rampachodavaram and Chintoor.

An official release said that 15,394 forest dwellers were sanctioned 39,946 acres under individual claims and 12,333 tribals would be given 49,506 acres under the community claims in the Rampachodavaram ITDA limits.

In the Chintoor ITDA limits, 2,508 forest dwellers would get 6,542 acres under individual claims, and 1,896 acres would be given away under 30 community claims.

Van Dhan Vikas Kendras

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Muralidhar said, “Sixty-one Van Dhan Vikas Kendras will be set up in the Agency. The aim is help the tribal families earn a better livelihood by honing their skills in adding value for various forest produces. The land for the kendras will be allotted under the RoFR Act.”

Two multi-speciality hospitals, each with 128-bed capacity, would be set up at Rampachodavaram and Chintoor, he added.

Rampachodavaram MLA N. Dhana Lakshmi, Chintoor ITDA Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana, and Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer (in-chrage) Praveen Adithya were present.