301 vacant volunteer posts in E.G. to be filled

28 May 2021 22:23 IST

East Godavari Joint Collector (Development) Ch. Kirthi on Friday said that recruitment would be done for 301 vacant village and ward volunteer posts in the civic bodies across the district.

The posts have been lying vacant after the volunteers resigned from the service due to various reasons. The eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment through the website (gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in) between May 29 and June 3, said the Joint Collector.

