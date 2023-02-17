30,000 children are reporting blurred vision every year in India, says expert

February 17, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - V. Thanmai & G. Rajya Lakshmi

About 30,000 cases of child visual impairment were being reported every year, and the number was increasing, said Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospitals, who was in the city for inauguration of their new hospital recently.

According to a study, the reason for such large number of children suffering from blurred vision was malnutrition, consanguineous marriages, and prolonged watching of mobile phones and television. “Many people are addicted to playing games on mobile phones, tabs and computers. They watch the games from a close range for long hours, leading to eye diseases,” he told The Hindu.

“I request the parents to provide quality diet for their wards to avoid eye problems,” he added.

Asked about the availability of qualified ophthalmologists, he said there was a severe shortage of paediatric ophthalmologists and paramedical staff in eye hospitals..

Dry Eye Syndrome

He said that about 1.8 crore people were suffering with eyesight problems in India due to diabetes, hypertension and other ailments. Cases of “Dry Eye Syndrome”, also known as Computer Vision Syndrome, were increasing exponentially as people were spending most of their time on mobile phones.

“Despite the existence of many eye hospitals, their requirement along with that of eye specialists is still growing in tune with the rising cases of eye ailments,” Mr. Agarwal said.

He also stressed the need for more research in this area as typical cases were being reported due to pollution, rise in temperature and accidents. He called for collaboration between various eye institutes for better research results.