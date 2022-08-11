3000 women take out rally with 350-foot national flag in Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema district

PHOTOS IN NICA IN KAKINADA

At least 3,000 women representing all ages on Thursday took out a rally with a 350-foot-long national flag in the streets of Ramachandrapuram town in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The women from across the district turned up to participate in the rally marking Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna led the rally and gave a call to the public to celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ between August 13 and 15.

The rally began at VSM College campus and ended at Raja Gopala Centre in the town.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the rally, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna claimed that the State government’s Navaratnalu initiative was contributing for the welfare of all walks of public life.

He lauded the women for their participation in the rally and claimed that the State government’s measures for women empowerment and security were yielding results. The rally received a overwhelming response from the public.

Ramachandrapuram Municipal Chairperson G. Sridevi, Revenue Divisional Officer Sindhu Subramanyam and other officials were present.