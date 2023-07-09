3,000 of 2.5 lakh volunteers in Andhra Pradesh have secured 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio badges, says official

July 09, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government has evolved a system to ensure 100% GER in schools and colleges, utilising the services of village and ward volunteers

Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash has showered praise on Gudivada municipal ward volunteer Y. Kalpana who has secured a badge for 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER).

The Andhra Pradesh government has evolved a system to ensure 100% GER in schools and colleges utilising the services of the 2.5 lakh village and ward volunteers across the State and 3,000 volunteers have already secured the badge, he said.

As a part of this campaign, each volunteer has been given the responsibility of covering 50 to 75 houses and motivate children in the age group of 6 to 18 years to get enrolled in schools and colleges. “When all the children in the jurisdiction of a volunteer are admitted to schools through the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) portal, the system automatically generates a GER 100% badge for the volunteer. UDISE+ is one of the largest management information system initiated by the Union Department of School Education and Literacy, covering more than 14.89 lakh schools, 95 lakh teachers and 26.5 crore children,” said Mr. Praveen Prakash.

The idea is to recognise the work of every volunteer. The day all the 2.5 lakh volunteers across the State get the GER 100% badges, the government will celebrate, he said.

Pulse GER 100% Days

July 12 (second Wednesday), July 19 (third Wednesday) and July 26 (fourth Wednesday) will be Pulse GER 100% Days when all district functionaries—from the Collector to volunteers including special officers—would ensure that every out-of-school child is enrolled and their names should reflect in the student info portal.

Mr. Praveen Prakash asked the field teams visiting houses as part of the Jagananna Suraksha programme to check whether the children in the households were going to schools or colleges and that if their name reflected in the student portal.

He also directed Collectors of Anakapalle, NTR, Annamayya, Nellore and YSR Kadapa districts to prepare presentations on the status of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, which will be discussed in the next review meeting.