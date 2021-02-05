3,000 litres of jaggery wash destroyed

Special Enforcement Bureau, police conduct joint operation

In a joint operation, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the Reddygudem and Mylavaram police conducted cordon and search operation in Anneraopeta village and Anneraopeta thanda in the district on Thursday.

The police team, led by SEB Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal and Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu, searched the houses in Anneraopeta village and destroyed 3,000 litres of jaggery wash and 25 litres of country-made liquor.

They took two persons, who were manufacturing the ID liquor and supplying the same to the nearby villages and thandas, into custody, said Mylavaram CI P. Srinu.

In a separate raid, the police arrested four persons -- G. Appa Rao, Y. Gopi Picheswara Rao, P. Durga Prasad and G. Praveen Kumar -- all natives of Krishna district and seized 1,405 liquor bottles from their possession, said Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

During vehicle checking, the police intercepted two cars at Mylavaram ‘Y Junction’ and seized the liquor stocks being smuggled from Telangana State.

A. Somasundar Reddy of Rudravaram village, Reddygudem mandal in Krishna district, was the receiver of the liquor. A case was registered and investigation is on, the SP said.