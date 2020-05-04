After a 40-day dry spell, 3,000 liquor shops in State open

With the Centre giving relaxing lock down norms in Green Zones and allowing liquor shops to be to opened, about 3,000 outlets across the State riased their shutters on Monday.

The AP Beverages Corporation Limited opened the shops after a gap of 40 days due to COVID-19, and heavy rush was seen at the outlets. Police arranged security at the liquor shops to prevent any untoward incidents.

Social distancing, mask-wearing must

Government issued instructions to maintain social distance and wearing of masks compulsory while purchasing liquor, the order said. Speaking to The Hindu, Inspector General of Police (IGP-Enforcement) Vineet Brijlal said except shops located in Red Zones and containment areas, remaining liquor outlets were allowed to do business.

However, District Collectors and the local police can take a decision depending on the rush and the law and order situation prevailing in the vicinity.

Normal business hours

“The liquor outlets will be kept open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. As per the information, majority of the shops were opened, but a few located on Tamil Nadu borders are not allowed to do sales,” the IGP said.

Meanwhile, long queues were seen at liquor shops at many places in the State. Police had a tough time to control the rush at many of them.