3,000 Assistant Professor posts will be filled soon in Andhra Pradesh, says APSCHE chairman 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy has said that the government has introduced a slew of reforms in higher education and no previous dispensation could do it on such a large-scale.

Due priority has been accorded to improving the standards and filling vacancies, particularly faculty posts. The process of recruitment of 3,000 Assistant Professors will be launched soon, he told the media on October 7 (Monday).

Mr. Hemachandra Reddy said that the TDP government had issued a notification for filling 2,000 posts in universities in 2018 in blatant violation of the UGC norms and relevant directions of the Supreme Court. About 70 cases were then filed in courts as the rules pertaining to rationalisation and roster points were completely ignored.

The YSRCP government has canceled that notification and issued a fresh one for filling 3,000 Assistant Professor posts while taking the due note of the fact that there has been no recruitments in the universities in the last 15 years even as a large number of employees have attained superannuation, said Mr. Hemachandra Reddy.

Mr. Hemachandra Reddy said steps had been taken to strengthen the IIITs at Nuzvid, Idupulapaya, Srikakulam and Ongole. The institutes had been provided with a massive financial outlay for augmenting the human resources and infrastructure, he added.

APSCHE Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao and advisor A. Sambasiva Reddy were present on the occasion.