3,000 agri students gather for national agri sports meet in Tirupati

TIRUPATI

01 March 2020 22:26 IST

Physical fitness essential to shine in the field: ICAR official

As many as 3,000 students representing 65 universities offering agricultural and allied sciences like veterinary, horticulture, fisheries came to a single platform to participate in the 20th All India Inter-Agricultural Universities Sports and Games meet 2019-20.

The meet, that began here on Sunday, is hosted by Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU). Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Deputy Director-General (Education) R.C. Agarwal formally inaugurated the event by releasing balloons and pigeons and lighting the sports torch in the presence of SVVU Vice-Chancellor Y. Hari Babu and Dean (Student affairs) K. Sarjan Rao.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing the massive turnout, Mr. Agarwal spoke on the importance of physical fitness for the farm students to overcome fatigue while discharging their duties in the field and to maintain an undying sportsman spirit.

“ICAR has a plan worth ₹1,200 crore for improvement of undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes. Three hundred students have already been sent to foreign universities,” Mr. Agarwal said.

He also mentioned the initiative to send 80 faculty members abroad for better exposure. While thanking the ICAR for reposing faith in the varsity, Mr. Hari Babu pointed out that the first-of-its-kind event was organised in a completely ‘paperless’ mode and using only digital medium. Organising Secretary K. Sarjan Rao and coordinator B. Rambabu Naik were among the participants.