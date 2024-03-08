300 students take part in techno-cultural meet at P.B. Siddhartha college

March 08, 2024 10:35 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Students’ Association of Computer Science (SACS) of Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha College of Arts and Science hosted a State-level inter-collegiate techno-cultural meet on March 7 (Thursday).

Speeches by the principal, chief guest and other college authorities marked the event titled ‘Blitzkrieg 2K24’ in which 300 students from colleges across the State participated. The event had various programmes including technical paper presentation, IT quiz, coding and decoding, Datathon, Mr. and Ms. Blitzkrieg, spot photography, treasure hunt, music instrument percussion and business ideas.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, college principal Meka Ramesh emphasised the need for continuous learning and upskilling to stay relevant in the ever-changing job market.

Later, Additional State Informatics Officer from National Informatics Centre (NIC) S. Madhusudhana Rao, chief guest of the meet, listed out 12 principles for a successful career of a student: communication skills, leadership skills, teamwork skills, interpersonal skills, learning/adaptability, self-management, organisational skills, computer skills, problem-solving skills, open-mindedness, strong work ethic and spirituality. He encouraged students to pursue career opportunities in NIC.

Rajesh Jampala, Dean of the college, said that the programme had been providing a platform since 2006 for computer science students to showcase their skills. Programme Coordinator K. Sudhir said the techno-cultural meet covered ten events.

Prizes were given away to the winners of the competitions by U. Sairam, CEO, Codegnan Destination Technologies, and P.V.V. Rao Gupta, Chief Manager, Karur Vysya Bank.

