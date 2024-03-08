GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

300 students take part in techno-cultural meet at P.B. Siddhartha college

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, college principal Meka Ramesh emphasised the need for continuous learning and upskilling to stay relevant in the ever-changing job market.

March 08, 2024 10:35 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Students performing during the inter-collegiate techno-cultural meet at P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Students performing during the inter-collegiate techno-cultural meet at P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Students’ Association of Computer Science (SACS) of Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha College of Arts and Science hosted a State-level inter-collegiate techno-cultural meet on March 7 (Thursday).

Speeches by the principal, chief guest and other college authorities marked the event titled ‘Blitzkrieg 2K24’ in which 300 students from colleges across the State participated. The event had various programmes including technical paper presentation, IT quiz, coding and decoding, Datathon, Mr. and Ms. Blitzkrieg, spot photography, treasure hunt, music instrument percussion and business ideas.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, college principal Meka Ramesh emphasised the need for continuous learning and upskilling to stay relevant in the ever-changing job market.

Later, Additional State Informatics Officer from National Informatics Centre (NIC) S. Madhusudhana Rao, chief guest of the meet, listed out 12 principles for a successful career of a student: communication skills, leadership skills, teamwork skills, interpersonal skills, learning/adaptability, self-management, organisational skills, computer skills, problem-solving skills, open-mindedness, strong work ethic and spirituality. He encouraged students to pursue career opportunities in NIC.

Rajesh Jampala, Dean of the college, said that the programme had been providing a platform since 2006 for computer science students to showcase their skills. Programme Coordinator K. Sudhir said the techno-cultural meet covered ten events.

Prizes were given away to the winners of the competitions by U. Sairam, CEO, Codegnan Destination Technologies, and P.V.V. Rao Gupta, Chief Manager, Karur Vysya Bank.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.