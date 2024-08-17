ADVERTISEMENT

300 police personnel and family members treated at free medical camp

Published - August 17, 2024 07:48 am IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Krishna SP Gangadhar Rao advises police personnel to spare time for physical and sports activities

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna SP R. Gangadhar Rao undergoing tests at a medical camp organised for police personnel in Machilipatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Krishna district Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao has asked the police personnel to spend time on grounds after duty hours and give a priority to sports.

Speaking after inaugurating a free medical camp organised for police personnel and their family members, here, on August 16 (Friday), the SP asked the staff to spare time for walking, jogging and sports activities, saying that it would help relieve stress and maintain fitness.

“If the officers and staff are fit and maintain good health, they can perform their duties well and take care of their families too,” Mr. Gangadhar Rao said and thanked the doctors who treated the police personnel at the medical camp.

More than 300 police personnel and their families were treated for various health issues at the free medical camp, the SP said.

Specialists from Ramesh Hospitals, Amaravathi Eye Hospital, Duvaitha Dental Hospital, HCG Cancer Hospital and others treated the police personnel.

