₹300 crore will be spent to improve infrastructure in RGUKT Etcherla campus in Andhra Pradesh, says Chancellor

‘The university finalised the action plan to meet the future requirements of 4,000 students studying in the campus’

November 24, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
RGUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy addressing faculty members and students in IIIT Etcherla campus of Srikakulam district on Friday.

RGUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy addressing faculty members and students in IIIT Etcherla campus of Srikakulam district on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies(RGUKT) Chancellor K.C. Reddy on Friday said that the government would spend around ₹300 crore for the improvement of infrastructure which would include construction of new academic blocks, hostels, auditorium and other facilities in its Etcherla campus of Srikakulam district. He said that the university finalised the action plan to meet the future requirements of 4,000 students studying in the campus. Along with new Director K. Venkata Gopala Dhana Balaji, he felicitated outgoing Director P. Jagadeswara Rao in the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked all the heads of administration and faculty members to adopt participatory approach for the improvement of academic standards and ensure decent career for all the students.

“At present, all third and fourth year engineering college students of IIIT-Etcherla campus are being sent to Nuzvid for completion of the course. We will bring them back once the infrastructure is perfectly ready in Etcherla campus,” said Dr. Reddy. Earlier Dr. Reddy interacted with Officer on Special Duty L.D. Sudhakar Babu, Dean Mohan Krishna Chowdary, Administrative Officer Muni Ramachandra, Finance Officer Asiri Naidu, Public Relations Officer Mamidi Shanmukha Rao  and others over the developmental activities taken up in the institution .

