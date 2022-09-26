300 CCTVs to be deployed for surveillance during Dasara fete in city

Security has been stepped up at bus and railway stations

Rajulapudi Srinivas
September 26, 2022 01:36 IST

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy reviewed the security arrangements with Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Deputy Police Commissioner Vishal Gunni for the Dasara Navarathri Utsavams beginning atop Indrakeeladri on Monday.

Traffic diversions have been made at the temple and all other major junctions to avoid any inconvenience for the visiting devotees.

Security has been stepped up at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam, Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and the railway station.

“About 300 CCTVs have been arranged at different locals to monitor the crowds. Surveillance has been planned to prevent the entry of anti-social elements during the festivities,” said Mr. Gunni.

Besides, drones would be pressed into service to keep a vigil on pickpockets, thieves and chain snatchers. Police will monitor the situation at the temple, bus and railway stations and queue lines through surveillance cameras round the clock, West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao told The Hindu on Sunday.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire Services personnel have been deployed at the bathing ghats and other places.

Public address systems have been arranged to guide the devotees, and foot and vehicle patrolling would be done round the clock, the police said.

“We reviewed the arrangements with Endowments, Revenue, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Fire, Irrigation, AP Transco and other departments,” the ACP said.

