30-year-old man arrested in triple murder case in Narasaraopet

May 12, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

The accused was a habitual offender and out on bail in a murder case, says SP

The Palnadu district police on Friday arrested the accused in the sensational triple murder case, Ankamma Rao Tanneeru.

At a press conference at Narasaraopet, SP Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy said that the accused allegedly killed three homeless people — a woman beggar and two male daily wagers — by smashing their heads with a cement brick within a gap of five days.

The accused was booked for the murder of the beggar woman on May 5 at Market Centre, and two men on Railway Station road on May 9. The police are yet to establish the identity of two deceased, the SP said.

“Ankamma Rao, aged about 30 years, has been indulging in various crimes since 2003. He went to jail 11 times and was convicted in eight cases. He was involved in crimes such as theft and robbery from 2003 to 2019, and reportedly committed the first murder in 2022 in the same manner — by hitting on the head of a person asleep on the roadside. He came out on bail in this case about 35 days back,” the SP told The Hindu.

The SP said that the police gathered technical and CCTV footage evidence in the case.