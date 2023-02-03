30 welfare school boys scale compound wall and escape, traced after a few hours and brought back in Annamayya dist.

February 03, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - RAYACHOTI (Annamayya district)

The incident of 30 boys, pursuing Intermediate II year at the Gurukul Patashala at B.Kothakota, scaling the compound wall and going missing for a few hours on Thursday evening created a flutter.

According to information, the school authorities grew suspicious as the boys did not attend the afternoon classes. After a preliminary search in and around the school, they reported the matter to the B.Kothakota and Pedda Tippa Samudram police in the district. After a two-hour search, the police traced the boys at a petrol pump, a few kilometres away from the school. They were all brought back to the school in a mini-lorry.

Revenue divisional officer (Madanapalle) Venu, and Deputy SP K. Kesappa visited the school and held a preliminary inquiry. The district coordinator of the Gurukul Patashalas was asked to submit a report on the incident. As all the students were seniors, the officials ruled out the possibility of a ragging element behind their disappearance.

During the lunch hour, the boys were said to have scaled the compound wall and moved towards the Bengaluru road through the fields. Around evening, while the police and revenue officials were making frantic searches for them, a boy had reportedly called a teacher of the school, informing him about their location near a petrol pump. This in turn was passed to the police, who brought them back to the hostel.

Parents rush to school

It was observed that the boys were not happy with a couple of teachers, leading to a difference of opinion. The officials were yet to ascertain whether there was any harassment at the school. Knowing about the incident, several parents kept rushing to the school, trying to meet their wards.

Meanwhile, locals at B.Kothakota said that the incident reflected the poor state of affairs at the welfare school. Though 30 students had gone missing for two hours after scaling the compound wall, it went undetected by the school authorities.

The incident involving the boy students came a few days after the episode of a girl student (14) of a Gurukul Patashala in the district giving birth to a child. Some members of voluntary organisations who visited the B.Kothakota school observed that State-level officials of the departments concerned should conduct a thorough inquiry into the circumstances which forced the boys to escape from the school.