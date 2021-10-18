‘30 screens will be set up to live-stream Sirimanotsavam’

The Sri Pydithalli Ammavari temple in Vizianagaram is decked up for ‘Tholellu’ and ‘Sirimanotsavam’.

Vizianagaram

18 October 2021 00:14 IST

Direct participation of devotees will not be allowed: Collector

The ‘Sirimanotsavam’ of the Sri Pydithalli Ammavari temple here will be celebrated on Tuesday as per existing temple customs and traditions, according to district officials.

This year too, the district administration will not be allowing devotees to take part in the temple festival and ‘Sirimanu’ procession with a view to checking the spread of COVID-19.

The officials, however, have decided to allow darshan of the Goddess through queue lines. The administration has dispensed with the ₹200 ticket introduced earlier for darshan following protest by the TDP and other parties.

District Collector A. Suryakumari and Superintendent of Police Deepika Patil have urged the residents not to encourage their friends and relatives residing elsewhere to arrive in the city for the festival.

“We are arranging 30 screens at various localities to enable the devotees to watch the ‘Sirimanotsavam’ live. People need not come to the Three Lanterns junction to watch the proceedings,” she said.

Meanwhile, the temple authorities made arrangements for the ‘Tholellu Utsavam’ that would be celebrated on Monday.