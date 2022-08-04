Andhra Pradesh

30 red sanders logs seized, 2 arrested

Sleuths of the Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) presenting the seized logs on the outskirts of Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent TIRUPATI August 04, 2022 08:27 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 08:27 IST

Sleuths of the Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) have seized 30 red sanders logs and arrested two persons during a raid on Wednesday.

A team led by Kodur RI Krupanandam ventured into the Seshachalam forest for a combing operation early in the day and found a person moving in a suspicious manner near the railway track on the Tirupati-Kadapa section.

The person, identified as Tirupati Subramanyam(30), was arrested and ten logs were recovered from him. When he spilled the beans on the involvement of his close relative Satish (25), the latter was also nabbed and 20 more logs seized from him, said Superintendent of Police (RSASTF) M. Sundar Rao. The value of the logs has been pegged at ₹50 lakh.

