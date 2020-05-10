Andhra Pradesh

30 police personnel receive DGP’s Commendation Disc awards

Gautam Sawang lauds police for their quick response to gas leak incident

Thirty police personnel from Visakhapatnam city police and the district police received DGP’s Commendation Disc awards for the year 2019 on Saturday evening. Director General of Police Gautam Sawang gave away the awards in an event at the VMRDA Children’s Arena.

From the district police, Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee, ASP Chintapalle, S Satish Kumar, Inspector of Police, Paderu, G. Prem Kumar, ASI, Araku, S. Arun Kumar and 10 special party police constables received the awards. From the city police, Inspectors M. Avatharam, K. Rama Rao and Y.K. Kishore Kumar, six constables, four head constables and a few others received the awards.

Appreciation letters

About 30 police personnel were given appreciation letters for their efforts in rescuing a number of people during the gas leak incident at RR Venkatapuram area under Gopalapatnam police station limits, on May 7.

Inspector, Gopalapatnam PS, P. Ramanayya, Inspector (Crimes) Gopalapatnam PS, B. Srinivasa Rao, Inspector (Traffic), Ch .Umakanth, Reserve Inspector of Police, T. Bhagavan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Harbour PS) T. Mohan Rao, Inspector, Uday Kumar, SI G.R.L Satyanarayana, M. Raghu Ram and Venkata Rao, and another 23 personnel including constables, home guards received the appreciation letters.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Gautam Sawang appreciated the police for their response to the gas leak incident during the golden hour. He said that people from various parts of the country have been appreciating the police for their efforts in saving lives of people during the tragic incident.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 11:47:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/30-police-personnel-receive-dgps-commendation-disc-awards/article31552794.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY