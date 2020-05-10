30 police personnel receive DGP’s Commendation Disc awards

Thirty police personnel from Visakhapatnam city police and the district police received DGP’s Commendation Disc awards for the year 2019 on Saturday evening. Director General of Police Gautam Sawang gave away the awards in an event at the VMRDA Children’s Arena.

From the district police, Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee, ASP Chintapalle, S Satish Kumar, Inspector of Police, Paderu, G. Prem Kumar, ASI, Araku, S. Arun Kumar and 10 special party police constables received the awards. From the city police, Inspectors M. Avatharam, K. Rama Rao and Y.K. Kishore Kumar, six constables, four head constables and a few others received the awards.

Appreciation letters

About 30 police personnel were given appreciation letters for their efforts in rescuing a number of people during the gas leak incident at RR Venkatapuram area under Gopalapatnam police station limits, on May 7.

Inspector, Gopalapatnam PS, P. Ramanayya, Inspector (Crimes) Gopalapatnam PS, B. Srinivasa Rao, Inspector (Traffic), Ch .Umakanth, Reserve Inspector of Police, T. Bhagavan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Harbour PS) T. Mohan Rao, Inspector, Uday Kumar, SI G.R.L Satyanarayana, M. Raghu Ram and Venkata Rao, and another 23 personnel including constables, home guards received the appreciation letters.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Gautam Sawang appreciated the police for their response to the gas leak incident during the golden hour. He said that people from various parts of the country have been appreciating the police for their efforts in saving lives of people during the tragic incident.