30% paddy harvested in East Godavari: Minister

KAKINADA

19 April 2021 23:54 IST

State govt. to provide 120 more paddy harvesters to speed up process

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Monday claimed that nearly 30% of paddy harvesting has been completed in the ongoing Rabi season across East Godavari district.

In a review meeting with the Agriculture Department officials here, Mr. Kannababu has assured that the Polavaram project authorities would continue to supply water from the Godavari to save the paddy crop in the district. According to the actual schedule, the water should be stopped from Godavari at the Polavaram project site from April 1.

“As many as 414 paddy crop harvesters are in operation in East Godavari district and 120 more harvesters would be made available within a few days to speed up the activity. The paddy yield per acre is being reporting 46 bags (80 kg each) per acre,” Mr. Kannababu said.

The Agriculture Minister has announced that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will refund the interest paid by the farmers on the crop loans in the 2020-21 Rabi season on Tuesday.

“As many as 39,671 farmers will get the refund of the interest paid by them on crop loans. The government will disburse ₹6.3 crore of interest on the crop loan for the farmers in the East Godavari district,” Mr. Kannababu said.