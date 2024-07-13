ADVERTISEMENT

30% of surgeries in India are robotic, says expert

Published - July 13, 2024 07:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Ajay Narasimhan, senior consultant, department of minimally invasive and robotic thoracic surgery, Apollo Hospitals-Chennai, addressing a media conference in Tirupati on Saturday.

Close to 30% of complicated surgeries performed in India use robots for minimal invasion and precision. This places the nation almost on a par with developed countries, said Ajay Narasimhan, senior consultant at department of minimally invasive and robotic thoracic surgery at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

“As technology advances, the use of robots for thoracic surgery is set to go up, and technology will have an enhanced role to play in the future of healthcare in India,” he opined.

Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, he said robotic surgery offered better precision and accuracy, thus providing surgeons with enhanced dexterity in the confined spaces of the thoracic cavity.

“This precision translates to improved surgical outcomes and reduced risk of complications,” Dr. Narasimhan explained. He cited enhanced visualisation and improved ergonomics as the other key factors behind going robotic. From the patient’s point of view, it offered reduced trauma, early recovery and shorter period of post-operative care.

With tuberculosis cases still high in India, Dr. Narasimhan appealed to the youth to quit smoking, tobacco chewing and drinking.

