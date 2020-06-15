30 lakh house sites will be distributed on July 8: Botcha

The government will hand over 30 lakh house sites to beneficiaries in the rural and urban areas on July 8, marking the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said on Monday.
“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on early completion of the housing scheme. For those in urban areas, we will be building apartments with all amenities,’’ the Minister told the media at Vengalayapalem, where the government is planning to build 3,240 apartments under the APTIDCO.
The Minister earlier reviewed the plans and suggested some changes in the designs. The flats would be of different sizes—435 sft, 365 sft and 300 sft. The beneficiaries would have to pay ₹1,000 per square feet for the flats and the government would extend the banking finance facility.
‘Build AP’ project
Later, the Minister said that the government had decided to drop the P.V.K. Naidu Market site from the ‘Build AP’ project, under which the government is planning to sell prime lands in cities.
“In response to the feedback from local leaders, we have decided to drop the plan of selling off the site opposite Gandhi Park. The detail plan will be announced later,’’ the Minister added.
