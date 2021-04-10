Andhra Pradesh

₹30 lakh given away to family of slain jawan

Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal have promised to take care of the family of CRPF jawan Rowthu Jagadish who was killed in the recent Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.

They visited Jagadish’s home at Gajularega in the district. Mr. Jawaharlal handed over a cheque for ₹30 lakh to the bereaved family on behalf of the State government. He consoled Jagadish’s father Simhachalam who in turn explained his son’s dedication and hard work since his childhood days.

Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor M. Nagalaskhmi and other leaders accompanied the MLA and the Collector.

