30 lakh beneficiaries will have their own house by next year: housing corp. MD

Stone laid for houses under Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu scheme at Pasumarru village

A.P. State Housing Corporation Limited(APSHCL) Managing Director N. Bharat Gupta said that nearly 30 lakh beneficiaries of Navaratnalu- Pelarandariki Illu scheme would have their own house by next year.

After laying the foundation stone for houses to be constructed under the scheme at Pasumarru village in Chilakaluripet constituency, Mr. Bharat Gupta said this was the biggest yet housing project taken up by the State government.

He said that the government had announced incentives for the beneficiaries, including provision of 20 tonnes of sand, provision of construction material free of cost. District Collector Vivek Yadav said that the project would create a permanent asset for the families as well as give a fillip to the local economy.

Mr. Vivek Yadav said the Jagananna housing colony would be built in 41.63 acres where 1,773 plots have been earmarked, benefiting 1,565 beneficiaries. The State government would be spending ₹28.17 crore on the project providing facilities and creating infrastructure.