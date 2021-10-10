Andhra PradeshKAKINADA 10 October 2021 18:02 IST
30 kg ganja seized, three arrested
Updated: 10 October 2021 18:02 IST
The Rajamahendravaram city police on Sunday arrested three persons and seized 30 kg ganja from them while they were transporting it on the Godavari bund road in the city.
The accused have been identified as V. Rajababu from Visakhapatnam district Mohammad Ali and Sayyad Imran from Tamil Nadu. The accused were reportedly transporting ganja from the East Godavari Agency in a car.
