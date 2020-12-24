30 kg ganja seized, man from Delhi arrested

The Dwaraka police arrested a 28-year-old man from Delhi, while he was allegedly trying to transport 30 kg dry ganja here on Wednesday night.
The arrested was identified as Shabbir (28), a resident of South Delhi.
According to police, on December 17, the accused came to Visakhapatnam in a flight. He met one of his contacts at Vizianagaram from whom he allegedly purchased 30 kg ganja for ₹45,000. He then came to Visakhapatnam and was nabbed by the police at Gurudwara Junction. The police found Shabbir packed ganja in his two suitcases.
Police said that the accused was planning to shift the ganja to Delhi, where it can be sold at high rate.
Police also informed media that the accused had faced loss in his garments business due to the lockdown and had decided to earn easy money through ganja smuggling.
Cases were booked.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath