‘30 international passengers under close watch’

Vijayawada

03 December 2021 23:46 IST

While dismissing reports in a section of the media that 30 international passengers belonging to Visakhapatnam are missing as baseless, Director of Public Health and Family welfare G. Hymavathi said such travelers are being tested immediately after their deboarding at all airports as per established protocols.

Dr. Hymavathi said in a press release there was no scope for direct landing of international passengers at airports in the State and that the government posted medical teams along with helpdesks for monitoring, screening and testing the travellers.

She said the Central government had sent to the State a list of the 30 international passengers belonging to Visakhapatnam and the adjoining districts and that they were being placed under home isolation by the health teams.

A few flights were landing at Vijayawada airport under Vande Bharat scheme and all the passengers were being screened as per the Central government’s guidelines, she added.