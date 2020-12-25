30 injured as private bus overturns

JAGGAIAHPET (KRISHNA DT.)

25 December 2020 01:22 IST

Thirty passengers suffered injuries when a private bus overturned at Anumanchipalli village in Krishna district in the early hours of Thursday.

The bus was travelling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad when the mishap occurred, Jaggaiahpet Circle Inspector P. Chandrashekar said.

Around 45 passengers, all hailing from Visakhapatnam and different places of Odisha, were travelling in the bus. The accident allegedly occurred due to the negligence of the driver, and the injured were admitted to different hospitals in Jaggaiahpet.

Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu visited the hospital and called on the patients. A case has ben registered and investigation is on, the CI said.