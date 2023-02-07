ADVERTISEMENT

30-day e-Waste drive ‘Dump or Donate’ launched in city

February 07, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Collector S Dilli Rao dumps condemned electronic devices during e-waste collection drive at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao on Tuesday inaugurated a 30-day e-Waste collection drive ‘Dump- or Donate’ an initiative of Lions Club on the premises of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao stressed the need for proper management of e-waste such as computers, laptops, printers, phones, ovens, electrical cookers, media players, tape records, water heaters and others.

Lions International district government D. Sri Santhi said that the drive was taken up as part of the nationwide drive by Lions International. In Krishna and NTR districts, 105 Lions Clubs aim to collect 1,000 tonnes of e-Waste in the 30-day drive, she said.

People can dump e-Waste at the collection point set up at IGMC stadium.

