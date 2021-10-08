₹30 crore five-year plan to revive coconut cultivation

KAKINADA

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Thursday announced that the State government has prepared a five-year plan to revive coconut cultivation by spending ₹30 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The plan will be unveiled soon, he said.

In September, Mr. Kannababu and Horticulture scientists reviewed the possibilities to find timely solutions to various challenges being faced by the coconut farmers, mostly in the Konaseema region, during the closing ceremony of the Coconut Year 2020-21 held at Horticulture Research Station (HRS-Ambajipeta) in East Godavari district.

In a review meeting held here on Thursday with the Horticulture Department officials and scientists, Mr. Kannababu said that the five-year plan to revive the coconut cultivation would fund ₹30 crore. “The scientific research on the Ragose Spiralling Whitefly (RSW) disease and better crop management practices are the thrust areas of the plan,” said Mr. Kannababu.

“The five-year plan will also encourage the inter-crops to be grown in the coconut orchids to explore the possibilities for additional revenue in the Konaseema region. Cocoa is the prime intercrop targeted to be promoted as part of the plan,” said Mr. Kannababu.

In Andhra Pradesh, the total extent of land under coconut is above 1.5 lakh hectares including 54,000 hectares in the Konaseema region which comprises 16 mandals in East Godavari district.

On the A.P. Food Processing Scheme, Mr. Kannababu claimed that permission has been granted to set up 17 food processing units across the State, and proposals for 70 more units are being verified. East Godavari District Assistant Director S. Rammohan was present.