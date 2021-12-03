Andhra Pradesh

30 children undergo free cardiac surgery at Andhra Hospitals

Mothers with their children at cardiac surgical camp at Andhra Hospitals, in Vijayawada on Friday.   | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Thirty children have benefited from free heart surgeries performed at Andhra Hospitals with the support of actor Mahesh Babu and Healing Little Hearts, U.K., last week.

A seven-member team of doctors from Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool; Royal Brompton Hospital, London; and John Radcliffe Hospital at Oxford, performed the complicated operations, P.V. Rama Rao, chief of children’s services at Andhra Hospitals, told mediapersons on Friday.

The team comprised K. Vikram and Dileep from Andhra Hospitals and Ramana Dhannapuneni, Sukesh Mohta, Azza Kibeida, Kelly, Laura, Paola Lope and Victoria from the U.K.

Dr. Rama Rao said the success rate was almost 100%, which was possible due to the team effort, and that the Andhra Hospitals’ children's heart institute had been successfully perofrming heart surgeries for the last six years. So far, 2,000 cardiac surgeries and interventions have been done, he said.

Andhra Hospitals cardiac surgeon Dr. Srimannarayana, anesthetist Ramesh and paediatric cardiac intensivist Krishna Prasad were present.


