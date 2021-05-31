30 beds donated to MR Hospital

VIZIANAGARAM

31 May 2021 23:16 IST

A U.S.-based service organisation called Empower and Excel donated 30 beds to the Maharaja Government Hospital here on Monday.

Former member of the A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Kesali Apparao handed over the beds on behalf of the organisation to Resident Medical Officer Gowri Sankar.

Dr. Apparao thanked Empower and Excel chapter’s India representative Kalyan Kumar for extending help to the hospital, saying it would go a long way towards treating poor patients. He said that oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators would be provided soon to the government hospital as many service organisations were ready to extend their wholehearted help to the patients. Dr. Gowri Sankar said that the hospital was able to serve needy patients with the improvement of infrastructure thanks to the support of government and service organisations.