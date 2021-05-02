30-bedded COVID hospital for frontline workers inaugurated

Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, along with Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and SP M. Ravindranath Babu, at the hospital in Machilipatnam on Sunday.

MACHILIPATNAM

02 May 2021 22:30 IST

Facility set up at Police Function Hall in Machilipatnam

Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah inaugurated a 30-bedded COVID-19 hospital exclusively for frontline workers, here on Sunday.

Police personnel, their family members, and employees of the health, revenue and sanitation departments will be given treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said.

“Many frontline warriors are fighting against coronavirus and have been serving the people for the last one year. The COVID hospital will treat only frontline staff of police and other departments,” said Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, who participated in the inauguration programme.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP-Administration) Mallika Garg and ASP (SEB) Vakul Jindal said that with cases on the rise and many frontline staff falling sick, the Police Function Hall was altered into a hospital within a short time.

The Minister praised Mr. Ravindranath Babu and other police officers for taking an initiative to set up the COVID hospital.

“It is unfortunate that many frontline workers and their family members are making rounds of the hospitals for admission and beds. We will increase the capacity of the COVID hospital if necessary,” the SP said, thanking the Minister and the Collector for sanctioning the hospital.

The Collector said three government doctors, 15 staff nurses and other staff will be on duty round-the-clock at the newly-inaugurated hospital.

Machilipatnam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Khajavali said 25 beds were provided with life support systems at the hospital.

Additional SP (Armed Reserve) Satyanarayana, DSPs Ramesh Reddy, Azeez and Masoom Basha and MRO Sunil Kumar took part in the inauguration programme.