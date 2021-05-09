30-bed COVID triage centre coming up at SMC

Krishna Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said a 30-bed triage centre for COVID-19 patients will be set up on the premises of Siddharta Medical College (SMC) in a couple of days. The existing triage centre at the dental college will be shifted to SMC and more facilities will be added.

He said as most of the infected persons were seeking admission to COVID hospitals, the doctors at the triage centre would completely assess the patient's condition and refer them to a COVID Care Centre (CCC), COVID hospital or home isolation.

He said CCCs were being supervised by doctors and other medical staff and all facilities had been provided.

There are 3,036 beds at the CCCs in the district.

In addition to the beds in GGH, 100 oxygen beds are being arranged at Venue function call close to it soon.